BREAKING: Jakubowski found guilty of burglary in gun shop thefts

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Joseph Jakubowski, the Janesville man who already had been convicted of federal gun theft charges, was found guilty today of state burglary charges related to the same incident.

Jakubowski became the subject of a 10-day nationwide manhunt in April 2017 after he stole 18 weapons from the Armegeddon Supplies gun shop, torched his own vehicle, wrote a 161-page anti-government manifesto that he mailed to President Donald Trump before going into hiding.

He was found April 14, 2017 on a Vernon County farm camping under a tarp, with several guns, a samurai sword, a helmet and flammable substances. He was taken into custody without incident.

A federal jury in Madison found Jakubowski guilty on Sept. 26, 2018 and was sentenced Dec. 20, 2017 to 14 years in prison.

During testimony Monday in Rock County Circuit Court, Jakubowski argued with the judge throughout the day.

While the jury was out of the courtroom, Jakubowski argued with Judge James Daley as he disagreed with an expert's testimony regarding the alleged break-in.

"Well it shouldn't even be evidence. Period," Jakubowski said. "It is evidence," Daley said. "OK, whatever," said Jakubowski. "Now, let me get back to doing my job," Daley responded.

But the biggest outburst was when Jakubowski wanted to testify under his own conditions by not swearing under oath.

"If you wish to testify you have to be under oath," Daley said.

"I've seen people lie under oath plenty of times, what does raising my hand mean? I've seen people lie under oath plenty of times and you're going to say that's going to make me more truthful," Jakubowski asked? "I'll give you my word I'll tell you the truth," he said.

After getting a preview to the oath, Jakubowski said he would testify and made his way to the witness stand.

The jury came back into the courtroom, but then, Jakubowski said he wouldn't raise his right hand when Daley asked him to do so.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning.

