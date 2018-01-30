BREAKING: Jakubowski found guilty of burglary in gun shop thefts

Seven handguns were stolen overnight at Armageddon Supplies gun shop in Janesville, according to Capt. Todd Christiansen of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will search Lake Wisconsin Tuesday morning after getting a report of a missing person.More >>
A Deerfield man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit.More >>
Janesville police officers arrest a man they say shot his car with people inside.More >>
Dane County law enforcement agencies are preparing for the impending release of Gerald M. Turner, Jr., age 68, from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. Turner, known to many as the “Halloween killer,” was convicted in 1975 for the murder and sexual assault of 9-year-old Lisa Ann Fren...More >>
