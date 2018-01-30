Jakubowski found guilty of burglary in gun shop thefts

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Joseph Jakubowski, the Janesville man who already had been convicted of federal gun theft charges, was found guilty Tuesday of state burglary charges related to the same incident.

Jakubowski became the subject of a 10-day nationwide manhunt in April 2017 after he stole 18 weapons from the Armegeddon Supplies gun shop, torched his own vehicle, wrote a 161-page anti-government manifesto that he mailed to President Donald Trump before going into hiding.

He was found April 14, 2017 on a Vernon County farm camping under a tarp, with several guns, a samurai sword, a helmet and flammable substances. He was taken into custody without incident.

A federal jury in Madison found Jakubowski guilty on Sept. 26, 2018 and was sentenced Dec. 20, 2017 to 14 years in prison.

During testimony Monday in Rock County Circuit Court, Jakubowski argued with the judge throughout the day.

While the jury was out of the courtroom, Jakubowski argued with Judge James Daley as he disagreed with an expert's testimony regarding the alleged break-in.

"Well it shouldn't even be evidence. Period," Jakubowski said. "It is evidence," Daley said. "OK, whatever," said Jakubowski. "Now, let me get back to doing my job," Daley responded.

But the biggest outburst was when Jakubowski wanted to testify under his own conditions by not swearing under oath.

"If you wish to testify you have to be under oath," Daley said.

"I've seen people lie under oath plenty of times, what does raising my hand mean? I've seen people lie under oath plenty of times and you're going to say that's going to make me more truthful," Jakubowski asked? "I'll give you my word I'll tell you the truth," he said.

After getting a preview to the oath, Jakubowski said he would testify and made his way to the witness stand.

The jury came back into the courtroom, but then, Jakubowski said he wouldn't raise his right hand when Daley asked him to do so. Jakubowski did not testify.

The jury deliberated approximately ninety minutes before coming back with their verdicts.



Jakubowski faces as much as twenty-five years in prison on these convictions. Jakubowski's attorney, Michael Murphy says he's hopeful Daley will deliver a sentence that is concurrent with the federal sentence, not a consecutive, or additional sentence. Murphy says he also hopes Jakubowski serves his time in a state prison as opposed to a federal prison, maintaining state prisons are better environments, especially in Wisconsin.



The trial's prosecutor, Assistant Rock County District Attorney Richard Sullivan says he wants to review a coming pre-sentence report on Jakubowski from the state department of corrections, and talk to victims of the crimes, before he decides on what sentence to recommend to Daley.

Related Stories:

Jakubowski's jail house interview: "I'm not insane, or crazy, or incompetent"

Captured: Manhunt suspect, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught