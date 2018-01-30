Hawaii employee who sent false ballistic missile alert thought actual attack was imminent

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Federal Communications Commission says a Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile thought an actual attack was imminent.

The FCC said Tuesday that Hawaii has been testing alert capabilities, and the employee mistook a drill for a real warning about a missile threat. He responded by sending the alert without sign-off from a supervisor.

(Read the report HERE.)

The name of the worker hasn't been released. He still works at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency but has been reassigned to a job without access to the warning system.

The alert was sent to cellphones, TV and radio stations in Hawaii, leading people to fear the state was under nuclear attack. It took 38 minutes for officials to send an alert retracting the warning.

The emergency management agency provided the FCC with information from a written statement from the officer.

According to the report, there was miscommunication about plans for a ballistic missile preparedness drill during the day shift.

The incoming day shift supervisor thought that the midnight shift supervisor intended to conduct a drill for the midnight shift warning officers only (those ending their shift) – not for the day shift officers (those beginning their shift), according to the report.

As a result, the day shift supervisor was not in the proper location to supervise the day shift warning officers when the ballistic missile defense drill was initiated.

In the morning, the midnight shift supervisor initiated the drill by placing a call to the day shift warning officers, pretending to be U.S. Pacific Command.

The supervisor played a recorded message over the phone.

The recording began by saying “exercise, exercise, exercise,” language that is consistent with the beginning of the script for the drill.

After that, however, the recording did not follow the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s standard operating procedures for this drill.

Instead, the recording included language scripted for use in an Emergency Alert System message for an actual live ballistic missile alert.

It thus included the sentence “this is not a drill.” The recording ended by saying again, “exercise, exercise, exercise.” Three on-duty warning officers in the agency’s watch center received this message, simulating a call from U.S. Pacific Command on speakerphone.

