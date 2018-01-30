BREAKING: Body found of man reported missing near Lake Wisconsin

Seven handguns were stolen overnight at Armageddon Supplies gun shop in Janesville, according to Capt. Todd Christiansen of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will search Lake Wisconsin Tuesday morning after getting a report of a missing person.
A Deerfield man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit.
Janesville police officers arrest a man they say shot his car with people inside.
Dane County law enforcement agencies are preparing for the impending release of Gerald M. Turner, Jr., age 68, from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant. Turner, known to many as the "Halloween killer," was convicted in 1975 for the murder and sexual assault of 9-year-old Lisa Ann Fren...
About a month after a sexual harassment scandal rocked the Miss America organization, a new leader emerges, bringing hope to local women involved in the pageant.
Monday is the funeral for a Janesville Marine who was murdered at Camp Pendleton.
Police are issuing a warning, after an older woman is ripped off by people claiming to work for the Madison Water Utility.
Madison and Dane County officials are now supporting the Boys and Girls Club's proposal to turn the old Sam's Club on the west side into a youth sports center.
High schoolers in Middleton will get a head start on what it means to be fiscally responsible. The UW Credit Union opened a high school branch at Middleton High School on Monday. The idea is to give students a chance to learn about handling money, including a checking account and other financial responsibilities before graduating high school.
WAUSAU (WAOW) - At a hearing Tuesday in Madison, state lawmakers consider a bill designed to offer more protections to family law attorneys often involved in emotional cases - like the one near Wausau that sparked a shooting rampage.
MADISON (WKOW) - Beyond the end of January, temps plummet as an Arctic-based system moves through allowing for frigid air to invade the Upper Midwest again.
A viral new petition is asking the federal government to extend food stamp benefits to pet food. The Care2 petition, called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!," has almost reached its goal of 90,000 signatures.
The Dane County Sheriff's office will have two K-9 units on patrol tonight for the first time in a long time after adding a new K-9 dog this week.
Party Port, the longtime liquor story on University Avenue, will close Feb. 14 to make way for a new development,
