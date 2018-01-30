Man airlifted to hospital after getting hand caught in salt auger

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was airlifted to an area hospital after his hand was caught in a salt auger.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Stoughton Fire and EMS, and UW Med Flight, responded at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 to 3345 Quam Drive in the town of Dunn, for a man stuck in a piece of equipment.

George G. Rotar, age 43, was found with his right arm entangled in the feeder auger of his salt truck, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release.

A sheriff’s deputy was able to crawl under the dump truck, disassemble the auger, and then turn the auger by hand to help free Mr. Rotar.

He was transported by Med Flight to UW Hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.