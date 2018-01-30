Weekend AM meteorologist -- WKOW

WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, WI, is looking for a weekend morning meteorologist to be part of our statewide morning newscast, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend. The ideal candidate will have a strong working knowledge of WSI MAX. We are looking for a creative genius who knows how to build high quality graphics that help tell a compelling weather story. The successful candidate will also be someone who likes to aggressively cover weather and environmental stories during the week. Knowledge of non-linear editing and social media presentation is required. MMJ skills are a plus.

As a member of our award winning weather team, you'll give school talks, create eye-popping graphics, and assist the other meteorologists. Like severe weather? We've got it. Like snowstorms? We’ve got them too. You'll be working with brand new top-of-the-line WSI graphics systems in our new weather center! Meteorologists with 1-3 years of experience should apply & seals are a big plus. This is not an entry-level position.

WKOW is part of the Quincy Media Group, a family owned company. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your best pitch, resume, reel and references to:

WKOW-TV

Bonnie Beer

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted: 1/30/2018