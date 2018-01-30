Marketing writer/producer -- WKOW

WKOW has a rare opportunity for a creative individual with news writing skills to join our marketing team as a writer/producer. The successful candidate will be responsible for writing, shooting and editing compelling station promos and image campaigns, as well as providing creative input for station marketing. This candidate must be a detail-oriented self-starter, who can work both independently and as part of a team. The ability to multi-task and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment is a must.

REQUIREMENTS:

This person must have excellent organization and communication skills; and be able to help conceptualize and create promo spots for community events. Candidates must also be well versed in the use of social media, mobile and web content for promotional and marketing purposes. Must be able to work quickly, handle multiple projects and meet strict deadlines under pressure. Preferred candidates will have a college degree and experience in advertising, marketing and/or communications, along with experience in non-linear editing. Knowledge of After Effects and Photoshop are a plus.

Are you a great writer/producer who constantly strives to be even better? Then you could make the move to Madison, a city that consistently ranks as a top community in which to live, work, play, and raise a family!

Send a link to your most recent work, resume and references to:

Jill Genter

Manager of Marketing and Community Relations

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719

jgenter@wkow.com

Posted Jan. 30, 2018