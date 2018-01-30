Marketing writer/producer -- WKOW - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marketing writer/producer -- WKOW

Posted: Updated:

WKOW has a rare opportunity for a creative individual with news writing skills to join our marketing team as a writer/producer. The successful candidate will be responsible for writing, shooting and editing compelling station promos and image campaigns, as well as providing creative input for station marketing. This candidate must be a detail-oriented self-starter, who can work both independently and as part of a team.  The ability to multi-task and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment is a must.  

REQUIREMENTS:
This person must have excellent organization and communication skills; and be able to help conceptualize and create promo spots for community events.  Candidates must also be well versed in the use of social media, mobile and web content for promotional and marketing purposes. Must be able to work quickly, handle multiple projects and meet strict deadlines under pressure. Preferred candidates will have a college degree and experience in advertising, marketing and/or communications, along with experience in non-linear editing. Knowledge of After Effects and Photoshop are a plus. 

Are you a great writer/producer who constantly strives to be even better? Then you could make the move to Madison, a city that consistently ranks as a top community in which to live, work, play, and raise a family!

Send a link to your most recent work, resume and references to:

Jill Genter
Manager of Marketing and Community Relations

WKOW-TV
5727 Tokay Blvd.
Madison, WI, 53719
jgenter@wkow.com

Posted Jan. 30, 2018

  • Careers at WKOWMore>>

  • Marketing writer/producer -- WKOW

    Marketing writer/producer -- WKOW

    WKOW has a rare opportunity for a creative individual with news writing skills to join our marketing team as a writer/producer. 

    More >>

    WKOW has a rare opportunity for a creative individual with news writing skills to join our marketing team as a writer/producer. 

    More >>

  • Weekend AM meteorologist -- WKOW

    Weekend AM meteorologist -- WKOW

    WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, WI, is looking for a weekend morning meteorologist to be part of our statewide morning newscast, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend.

    More >>

    WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, WI, is looking for a weekend morning meteorologist to be part of our statewide morning newscast, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend.

    More >>

  • Receptionist, part time -- WKOW

    Receptionist, part time -- WKOW

    WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our team.  Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience.  

    More >>

    WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our team.  Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.