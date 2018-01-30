Donation drives set up for family of 8-year-old boy accidentally shot in face

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Several donation drives are going on in the Grant County community where an 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face Jan. 25.

A GoFundMe.com page has been set up to help pay for expenses and a local bank is accepting gift and gas cards.

The GoFundMe.com page identifies the boy as Noah Bowles, son of Justin Bowles.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's office, an 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face Jan. 25, while he and a 13-year-old were home alone playing with a rifle.

According to the GoFundMe.com page, Noah Bowles is currently in stable condition and is beginning the healing process. He is looking at surgery, dental repairs and multiple therapies.

Noah's father, Justin, is now facing the financial burden of needing to travel 3 1/2 hours one way up to 3 times a week to be at Noah's bedside, according to the post. At this time there also is the unknown of how much insurance will be covering and what portion of that expense will be Justin's responsibility.

By Tuesday, $800 of a $2,500 goal had been raised.

Read more on the GoFundMe page HERE.

Members of the Iowa-Grant community also have started a gift and gas card donation drive to help with travel expenses.

Donations of the cards can be dropped off or mailed to Community First Bank, 125 Center St. in Livingston,