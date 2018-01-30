Former Badgers running backs playing in Super Bowl 52

For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.

White and Clement spent one season together at UW in 2013. White was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Since then, White is playing for his third Super Bowl ring in four seasons. Last season, in Super Bowl 51, White scored three touchdowns in a 34-28 overtime win for New England..

"You always have to play with confidence. Last year is last year," said White. "It's a what have you done for me lately league, you have to always prove yourself. Each time I step on the field, I try to make the most of the opportunity."

Clement is in the last game of his rookie season. As a rookie he scored six total touchdowns, with 321 rushing yards.

With a smile on his face, Clement said, "I think if you set your bar as high as possible it will elevate your game that much better and you can put yourself in a great position."

Kickoff in Minneapolis is set for 5:30 (CT) at U.S. Bank Stadium.