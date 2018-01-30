Proposed bill inspired by Marathon Co. shooting

The body of a man reported missing near Lake Wisconsin has been found, along with the utility terrain vehicle he was driving, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Deerfield man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will search Lake Wisconsin Tuesday morning after getting a report of a missing person.More >>
Seven handguns were stolen overnight at Armageddon Supplies gun shop in Janesville, according to Capt. Todd Christiansen of the Rock County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Janesville police officers arrest a man they say shot his car with people inside.More >>
Police are issuing a warning, after an older woman is ripped off by people claiming to work for the Madison Water Utility.More >>
A year ago, through the eyes of Dane County's youngest, 27 News took you into the lives of the invisible population, hundreds of kids living in limbo in motels.More >>
Madison and Dane County officials are now supporting the Boys and Girls Club's proposal to turn the old Sam's Club on the west side into a youth sports center.More >>
High schoolers in Middleton will get a head start on what it means to be fiscally responsible. The UW Credit Union opened a high school branch at Middleton High School on Monday. The idea is to give students a chance to learn about handling money, including a checking account and other financial responsibilities before graduating high school.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - At a hearing Tuesday in Madison, state lawmakers consider a bill designed to offer more protections to family law attorneys often involved in emotional cases - like the one near Wausau that sparked a shooting rampage.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Beyond the end of January, temps plummet as an Arctic-based system moves through allowing for frigid air to invade the Upper Midwest again.More >>
A viral new petition is asking the federal government to extend food stamp benefits to pet food. The Care2 petition, called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!," has almost reached its goal of 90,000 signatures.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office will have two K-9 units on patrol tonight for the first time in a long time after adding a new K-9 dog this week.More >>
Party Port, the longtime liquor story on University Avenue, will close Feb. 14 to make way for a new development,More >>
The US Central Command says it's in the process of refining its privacy policies after it was reported that a fitness tracking app which maps people's exercise habits could pose security risks for security forces around the world.More >>
