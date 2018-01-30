Proposed bill inspired by Marathon Co. shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The impact of a Marathon County shooting is being felt at the state capitol.



Attorney Sara Quirt Sann was killed in her law office last March in a spillover from a domestic violence situation. State lawmakers want more protections for attorneys who practice family law.



The bill called "Sara's Law" would make it a felony to threaten lawyers who are often involved in emotional cases.



"Threats against family law attorneys are the norm, they are not the exception," said Michael Dirks, a Family Attorney in Schofield. "I can name 10, 15, 20 that I work with on a regular basis who I've heard stories from as to the threats they've received."



Marathon Savings Bank employees Karen Barclay and Dianne Look were also killed in the shooting, as well as Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland. The Assembly Committee will meet again to determine whether the bill will go to the full floor.