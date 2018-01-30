Brewers boost bullpen, finalize $5M, 2-year deal with Albers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers boost bullpen, finalize $5M, 2-year deal with Albers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Reliever Matt Albers has finalized a $5 million, two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who adding a veteran right-hander to help set up for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.
   The 35-year old is coming off a standout season in Washington, where he was a career-best 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 63 games.
   Albers will make $2.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The deal announced Tuesday includes $1 million annually in performance bonuses based on games pitched.
   Going into his 13th season, Albers is the latest acquisition for the Brewers, who missed making the playoffs by one win last year. Milwaukee traded for Christian Yelich and signed fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain as a free agent last week.
   Catcher Andrew Susac was designated for assignment to make room for Albers on the 40-man roster.

  Former Badgers running backs playing in Super Bowl 52

    For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

  Palmer scores 28, Nebraska rallies past Wisconsin 74-63

    James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.   

  Badgers earn second Big Ten win of season

    Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.

