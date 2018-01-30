Fitchburg police searching for bank robbery suspect

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery.

It happened Monday at the Associated Bank in the 3 thousand block of Fish Hatchery Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect showed a gun, demanded money and got away with cash.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’6”, slender, in his early 20’s, wearing a black sweat suit.

Call police if you have any information.