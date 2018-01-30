Bus driver helps comfort 6-year-old girl whose mother was having seizure

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee County bus driver helped comfort a 6-year-old girl whose mother passed out in front of the bus and was having a seizure.

According to WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN, the girl ran to the bus driver, Michelle Mixon, who comforted the girl until paramedics were ready to leave with her mom.

"She was hysterical. My heart goes out to her because I don't know how many times she has seen her mom go through this, but I know. It was devastating for me to see for the first time. I just pray that she's well," Mixon said.

Mixon has been driving the bus for 21 years and said she's never previously encountered a situation like this.