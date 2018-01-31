Healthier burger options for Super Bowl Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the big Super Bowl game coming up, you may need some help panning your football themed party.

Josh and Lucas Bergeson from MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday to teach viewers how to create a healther option for Super Bowl Sunday.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, french fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes.

Click on the video link to learn more party tricks.