Police investigate shots fired in Fitchburg - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate shots fired in Fitchburg

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police investigate reports of shots fired Tuesday evening, just minutes after an armed robbery.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. They had gotten a report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers did find shell casings, but say no one was hurt and nothing was damaged. A preliminary investigation indicates there were several people near an apartment building who fired several shots towards a vehicle in the parking lot. 

Police have not found suspects yet. Witnesses describe the vehicle being fired upon as possibly a dark-colored four door sedan. The vehicle left the area heading north. The suspects firing at the vehicle were only described as black males wearing dark clothing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.