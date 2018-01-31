Police investigate shots fired in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police investigate reports of shots fired Tuesday evening, just minutes after an armed robbery.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. They had gotten a report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers did find shell casings, but say no one was hurt and nothing was damaged. A preliminary investigation indicates there were several people near an apartment building who fired several shots towards a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police have not found suspects yet. Witnesses describe the vehicle being fired upon as possibly a dark-colored four door sedan. The vehicle left the area heading north. The suspects firing at the vehicle were only described as black males wearing dark clothing.