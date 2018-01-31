Brett Favre on brain injuries and football

(WKOW) -- With the Super Bowl right around the corner, fans are looking forward to the intensity of the biggest annual event in American sports. However as former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre explains, that intensity comes at a cost to players' health.

Favre sat down with CNN's Christiane Amanpour to talk about brain injuries, pro-football and safety.

"How do you make the game safer? You don't play. You know, I mean, is that going to happen? No I think the NFL is here to stay, obviously," said Favre. "That being said, I think we, we have started the ball rolling if you will in the right direction by instituting a concussion protocol. The size of the players is not going to change. If anything, they're going to get bigger. They're going to get faster, they're going to get stronger. And so the contacts are going to be much more violent. And so concussions will continue to be a serious issue. There's only so much that helmets can do. So we'll look at it from a treatment standpoint. And the only other option is not to play."

Favre's full interview with Amanpour airs Friday at 1:00 p.m. on CNN International.