Brett Favre on brain injuries and football

The body of a man reported missing near Lake Wisconsin has been found, along with the utility terrain vehicle he was driving, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A GoFundMe.com page has been set up to help pay for expenses for an 8-year-old boy after he was accidentally shot in the face Jan. 25.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>
A Deerfield man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit.More >>
Fitchburg police are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The 18th-ranked Badgers got a second come-from-behind victory over #14 Penn State in as many nights, officially battling to a 4-4 tie but winning the shootout to earn an additional point in the Big Ten standings.More >>
A Milwaukee County bus driver helped comfort a 6-year-old girl whose mother passed out in front of the bus and was having a seizure.More >>
Police are issuing a warning, after an older woman is ripped off by people claiming to work for the Madison Water Utility.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is urging Wisconsin's doctors to help him pass a series of proposals the Republican incumbent says will help stabilize the state's health care market.More >>
The impact of a Marathon County shooting is being felt at the state capitol. Attorney Sara Quirt Sann was killed in her law office last March in a spillover from a domestic violence situation.More >>
A bar in New York City is trying to improve your grammar. They are doing it by banning the word “literally.”More >>
News 18 spoke with lots of Chippewa Valley churches Tuesday. Many told us they are asking people who may be sick not to accept communion.More >>
A year ago, through the eyes of Dane County's youngest, 27 News took you into the lives of the invisible population, hundreds of kids living in limbo in motels.More >>
A Madison man was airlifted to an area hospital after his hand was caught in a salt auger.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission says a Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile thought an actual attack was imminent.More >>
The US Central Command says it's in the process of refining its privacy policies after it was reported that a fitness tracking app which maps people's exercise habits could pose security risks for security forces around the world.More >>
