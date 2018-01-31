Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court Wednesday

The body of a man reported missing near Lake Wisconsin has been found, along with the utility terrain vehicle he was driving, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A GoFundMe.com page has been set up to help pay for expenses for an 8-year-old boy after he was accidentally shot in the face Jan. 25.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Even more impressive, this full moon will also be a "super moon" and a "blood moon." So if you really want to impress your friends, you can call this event a "super blue blood moon" total lunar eclipse!More >>
A Deerfield man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit.More >>
Fitchburg police are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery.More >>
A Milwaukee County bus driver helped comfort a 6-year-old girl whose mother passed out in front of the bus and was having a seizure.More >>
Police are issuing a warning, after an older woman is ripped off by people claiming to work for the Madison Water Utility.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is urging Wisconsin's doctors to help him pass a series of proposals the Republican incumbent says will help stabilize the state's health care market.More >>
The impact of a Marathon County shooting is being felt at the state capitol. Attorney Sara Quirt Sann was killed in her law office last March in a spillover from a domestic violence situation.More >>
A bar in New York City is trying to improve your grammar. They are doing it by banning the word “literally.”More >>
News 18 spoke with lots of Chippewa Valley churches Tuesday. Many told us they are asking people who may be sick not to accept communion.More >>
A year ago, through the eyes of Dane County's youngest, 27 News took you into the lives of the invisible population, hundreds of kids living in limbo in motels.More >>
A Madison man was airlifted to an area hospital after his hand was caught in a salt auger.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission says a Hawaii employee who mistakenly sent an alert warning of a ballistic missile thought an actual attack was imminent.More >>
The US Central Command says it's in the process of refining its privacy policies after it was reported that a fitness tracking app which maps people's exercise habits could pose security risks for security forces around the world.More >>
