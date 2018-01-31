Police say woman fatally shot in Fort Atkinson, suspect also dead

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Police are now calling the death in Fort Atkinson that they have been investigating Wednesday a homicide.

Fort Atkinson Police officials also say the suspect in the killing of a 35-year old woman is also dead.

Police were called to South Third St. West Wednesday morning for a report of a vehicle crash into a building.

Upon arriving, officers discovered a deceased person inside the vehicle with a single gunshot to the head. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump says the woman driver accelerated into a garage after being fatally wounded, and crashed.



Bump says a passenger in the car was unharmed and told investigators there had been a fight with the woman's husband prior to the man opening fire at the woman in the car..

Bump says after tracking the suspect using cell phone pings, people in the nearby Jefferson County community of Cold Spring contacted authorities about a man in a car for an extended period of time. Bumps says the suspect was discovered late Wednesday afternoon in the car, the fatal victim of a gun shot wound. Bump says it is not known at this time whether the man's wound was self-inflicted.



Authorities say the woman and her husband did not live in either Fort Atkinson or Cold Spring, and they did not disclose their city of residence.



Bump also declines to reveal why the couple and the surviving man in the car in Fort Atkinson were in that city.