Down Syndrome community takes on comedian

MADISON (WKOW) -- A mother is taking on Netflix and a comedian tonight because of a word used in a stand-up special.



Nancy Gianni's daughter GiGi has Down Syndrome. She's upset with comic Tom Segura who uses the "R-word" in a special called "disgraceful".



This has upset Gianni and other members of the Down Syndrome community, who are calling this hate speech. She wants an apology from both the company and the comic and wants the special removed from the streaming service.



"We kindly asked him to stop doing that and his response to do that was to attack out families, his followers attacked our families," said Gianni.



Netflix hasn't responded to Gianni's request. She also runs GiGi's Playhouse, a non-profit to support the Down Syndrome community that Nancy started after her daughter was born. It has now grown to more than 30 educational centers across the country, including one that opened in Madison.