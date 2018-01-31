Nearly 400 Wisconsin schools join voucher programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin education officials say nearly 400 private and religious schools have registered to participate in state voucher programs during the 2018-19 school year.

The Department of Public Instruction said in a series of news releases Wednesday that 133 schools have registered to participate in Milwaukee's voucher program, eight more than in 2017-18.

Twenty-six schools have registered to participate in Racine's program, including six new schools. Two of those six currently participate in the state voucher program or the Milwaukee program or both.

Meanwhile, 222 schools have registered to participate in the statewide program, including 48 new schools and 21 schools that previously participated in either the Milwaukee or Racine programs.

Qualifying students who attend schools in the three programs can collect state subsidies to defray tuition expenses.