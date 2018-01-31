Madison Police Department issues report after reviewing recommendations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has issued its own report after reviewing recommendations from a $400,000 study of department operations.

The outside group made nearly 150 suggested changed in areas like community engagement, investigations, protocols, and hiring.

Chief Mike Koval says the report was mostly affirming the department's successes, but that it's also an opportunity for growth.

"We'll take these recommendations and use them as a starting point in saying how can we still go forward with the strategic plan and policy makers what would you additionally like to see incorporated into such a plan," said Koval.

Chief Koval says some of the recommendations would require more funding from the city.