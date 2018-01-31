Thieves posing as utility workers at work in Waukesha

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- There's been a new report of thieves posing as utility workers.

There have already been two cases like this in Madison.

And now the scheme has also showed up in Waukesha.

One man says he was suspicious when two men came to his door on Sunday and gave him a phony story.

"We're working down the street and we hit a waterline and your water may be contaminated. And I'd like to come into your house and see if everything is okay," Ken Shenian told WISN.

The homeowner says he asked for ID, but the men didn't have any.

They left and showed up at two other homes.

Police say the suspects got into one of the houses and stole jewelry.

There's no word whether these thieves are tied to a similar theft case in Madison.