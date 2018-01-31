Bridge safety in question across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report shows more than 1,200 bridges in Wisconsin are in poor condition.

The study by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association shows many of the state's worst bridges are in southern Wisconsin.

The Interstate-43 bridge over Glendale Avenue in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale is the most-traveled bridge that's in bad shape.

None of the bridges in our area made the top ten, but some did land just outside.

That includes the northbound interstate bridge over Highway 60 in Columbia County.

The I-90 westbound bridge over Church Road in Dane County and the eastbound Interstate bridge over Newville Road in Rock County.

These structures are listed in poor condition, but that does not necessarily mean they are unsafe.