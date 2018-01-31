Chief says suggested changes coming to Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police chief Mike Koval says his department will implement a number of recommendations that came from the city's $400,000 study of MPD.

The report from an outside consultant included 146 recommendations for the police department, in areas like community engagement, policy and hiring.

Chief Koval says many of the recommendations call on the agency to continue or expand its current practices.

"The key is can we continue to expand and enlarge upon those areas where they think there could be improvement. in the area for example greater constituent surveys and getting an idea about whether people like what we're doing or how could we improve," Koval said.

He says the department can implement some of the recommendations can be implemented quickly, but others may take extra funding.