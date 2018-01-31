Gophers women's basketball trips up Wisconsin

For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play into his 40s like Tom Brady, but he might have to leave Green Bay to do that. The 34-year-old acknowledged that he may have to play for another team like Brett Favre did at the end of his Hall-of-Fame career. Rodgers said he doesn't think Favre ever fathomed leaving Green Bay before the Packers dealt him in 2008 to the Jets to make room for Rodgers. Favre finished his career in Minnesota.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play into his 40s like Tom Brady, but he might have to leave Green Bay to do that. The 34-year-old acknowledged that he may have to play for another team like Brett Favre did at the end of his Hall-of-Fame career. Rodgers said he doesn't think Favre ever fathomed leaving Green Bay before the Packers dealt him in 2008 to the Jets to make room for Rodgers. Favre finished his career in Minnesota.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to limit forward Jabari Parker to about 15 minutes in his first game back from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for the past year.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to limit forward Jabari Parker to about 15 minutes in his first game back from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for the past year.More >>
With the Super Bowl right around the corner, fans are looking forward to the intensity of the biggest annual event in American sports. However as former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre explains, that intensity comes at a cost to players' health.More >>
With the Super Bowl right around the corner, fans are looking forward to the intensity of the biggest annual event in American sports. However as former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre explains, that intensity comes at a cost to players' health.More >>
Reliever Matt Albers has finalized a $5 million, two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who adding a veteran right-hander to help set up for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.More >>
Reliever Matt Albers has finalized a $5 million, two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who adding a veteran right-hander to help set up for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.More >>
The Super Bowl Opening Night festivities can be a surreal experience for any player. Thousands of media members descended upon the Patriots and Eagles to ask a barrage of questions. Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen was asked if he felt like his football career had come full-circle.More >>
The Super Bowl Opening Night festivities can be a surreal experience for any player. Thousands of media members descended upon the Patriots and Eagles to ask a barrage of questions. Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen was asked if he felt like his football career had come full-circle.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-85 on Monday night for their fourth straight win since firing coach Jason Kidd.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-85 on Monday night for their fourth straight win since firing coach Jason Kidd.More >>
Jabari Parker is cleared for takeoff. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has been medically cleared to return to game action on Friday, Feb. 2. The Bucks host the Knicks that night at 7.More >>
Jabari Parker is cleared for takeoff. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has been medically cleared to return to game action on Friday, Feb. 2. The Bucks host the Knicks that night at 7.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
Despite a late comeback by conference foe St. Cloud State, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team held on to defeat the Huskies, 3-2, in front of a sellout crowd Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>