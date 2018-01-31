Gophers women's basketball trips up Wisconsin

The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.

The Badgers were led by Courtney Fredrickson. She notched 18 points and 14 rebounds. Marsha Howard chipped in 15 points. Niya Beverley scored 10 for Wisconsin.

The Badgers fall to 9-15 on the season, 2-9 in Big Ten play.