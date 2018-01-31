Researchers studying meteorite at Chicago's Field Museum

MADISON (WKOW) -- Remember that meteor that flew over our area earlier this month?

It broke apart over Michigan, but we saw it here in Madison.

A piece of the meteor, a meteorite the size of a peach pit, is now being studied at the Field Museum in Chicago.

Researchers believe the meteor came from an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter.

"It's pretty pristine. So, we can definitely learn something about the parent body of this. What kind of asteroid was it? We know it was not the moon. It was not Mars. It must have come from a minor planet," says Associate Curator Philipp Heck.

Researchers at the Field Museum say the meteorite is about 4.5 billion years old.