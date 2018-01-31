Suspects in thefts & burglaries arrested in Lafayette County

BENTON (WKOW) -- Authorities say they arrested several suspects wanted in multiple thefts and burglaries during a search of a home in Benton.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says investigators went into the home at 289 2nd Street in Benton around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. After some time, authorities say the suspects left the home and the area was secured.

The arrests came as the result of a cooperative investigation involving the Cuba City Police Department, Benton Police Department, Shullsburg Police Department and Lafayette County. Members of the Monroe Police Department, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and the Green County Sheriff's Office helped execute the search warrant.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says the names of the people who were arrested are not yet being released, since the investigation is still ongoing.