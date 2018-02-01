Hotels offer deals during Madison Hotel Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison hotels are offering discounts starting next week for Madison Hotel Week.

The Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau says the promotion runs February 9-19. Seventeen Madison-area hotels will reduce room rates.

Ellen Larson with the GMCVB says the hotel stays are perfect for anyone, even those who live in Madison. She suggests booking them for a romantic weekend getaway, a get-together with friends or a fun weekend with the kids.

During Madison Hotel Week, there are other events going on. One of the biggest is the Food Fight's "Foodie Week." Seventeen Food Fight restaurants offer special, three-course meals for only $15-35 per person.

The Madison Garden Expo is also going on, as well as UW hockey and basketball games, Madison Symphony Orchestra concerts and more

