Suspect robs Madison Jimmy John's overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a sandwich restaurant overnight.

Employees of the Jimmy John's on Thierer Road called police after the robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, February 1.  An employee was taking out the garbage when the suspect ran up to him, pointed a gun and ordered the victim back into the restaurant.

Police say the suspect took money from the store, then ran away. Officers tried to track him with a K9 and realized there was a vehicle waiting for him nearby. 

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-20s, 5'11" with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a bandanna.

