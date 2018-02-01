Woman dies after crashing car in Town of Blue Mounds

A woman is dead after an overnight crash in the Town of Blue Mounds.More >>
Police are now calling the death in Fort Atkinson that they have been investigating today a homicide.More >>
Police are looking for someone who shot into a home from the street, nearly hitting the man inside.More >>
Investigators say the fire that destroyed a dormitory at the Wilderness Resort has been ruled to be an arson.More >>
Authorities say they arrested several suspects wanted in multiple thefts and burglaries during a search of a home in Benton.More >>
Caroline's original recipe for lightened up chocolate chip scones was made in a segment where the hosts were educating viewers on how to save on calories, cost and time when preparing foods.More >>
Police are looking for someone who shot into a home from the street, nearly hitting the man inside.More >>
Authorities say they arrested several suspects wanted in multiple thefts and burglaries during a search of a home in Benton.More >>
Madison police chief Mike Koval says his department will implement a number of recommendations that came from the city's $400,000 study of MPD.More >>
There's been a new report of thieves posing as utility workers in southern Wisconsin.More >>
The Madison Police Department has issued its own report after reviewing recommendations from a $400,000 study of department operations.More >>
A mother is taking on Netflix and a comedian tonight because of a word used in a stand-up special. Nancy Gianni's daughter GiGi has Down Syndrome.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Boys & Girls Club receives four Super Bowl LII tickets worth $48,000 and donor wants the tickets sold to benefit the organization. On Wednesday afternoon, the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville was given four tickets to the big event from a trusted donor with the instructions to sell the tickets for the benefit of the Club. The tickets are valued at $12,000 a piece. "We have a very short time frame so we're trying to get the word out to...More >>
Police are now calling the death in Fort Atkinson that they have been investigating today a homicide.More >>
A year ago, through the eyes of Dane County's youngest, 27 News took you into the lives of the invisible population, hundreds of kids living in limbo in motels.More >>
