Woman dies after crashing car in Town of Blue Mounds

TOWN OF BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after an overnight crash in the Town of Blue Mounds.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other first responders from the area were called to County Trunk Highway ID near North Road around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, February 1. A 2005 Toyota left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The sheriff's office says the driver, a 21-year-old female, was wearing her seat belt, but died at the scene. Her name hasn't been released yet. Authorities are still notifying family members. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

