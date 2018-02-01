Shooter from street nearly hits man inside Madison house

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for someone who shot into a home from the street, nearly hitting the man inside.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Danbury Street.

Police say the victim had just opened his front door to let his dog into the house. He shut the door, and someone from the street fired multiple rounds at the house.

Police say at least four rounds hit the house. One bullet went into the house, missing the man by only feet.

The victim couldn't describe the suspect and couldn't tell police why he would be targeted.

Police are still investigating.