27's Caroline Bach appears on ABC's The Chew with her original recipe

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Wake Up Wisconsin reporter and weekend anchor, Caroline Bach, was featured on ABC's The Chew Wednesday.

Caroline's original recipe for lightened up chocolate chip scones was made in a segment where the hosts were educating viewers on how to save on calories, cost and time when preparing foods. Caroline's scones fell under the calorie-saving category; her recipe cuts the calorie count in half. The scones are only a little more than 300 calories a serving, half as many as usual, because she uses healthy ingredient swaps.

"We just wanted to tell you we made your chocolate chip scones on the show, and they were delicious!" said Chew host Clinton Kelly to Caroline in a surprise phone call during Wednesday's episode.

You can check out Caroline's full recipe below. To keep up with other healthy and delicious recipes she makes, follow her on Instagram.

Healthy Chocolate Chip Scones

Yields: 6 generously sized treats

Calories: Approximately 325 a scone

Ingredients:

3/4 cup flour (I use half white, half whole wheat)

1/3 cup oat bran

1/4 cup crushed almonds

1 tsp. Baking powder

1/2 tsp. Baking soda

Pinch of cinnamon

1/3 cup non-fat Greek yogurt (Caroline uses vanilla; plain is fine)

1/2 tsp. Vanilla

3 tbs. heart healthy margarine, melted and cooled

1 egg, yolk and white separated

1/4 cup applesauce

8 pureed dates

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

2/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tbs. almond milk