27's Caroline Bach appears on ABC's The Chew with her original r - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

27's Caroline Bach appears on ABC's The Chew with her original recipe

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Wake Up Wisconsin reporter and weekend anchor, Caroline Bach, was featured on ABC's The Chew Wednesday.  

Caroline's original recipe for lightened up chocolate chip scones was made in a segment where the hosts were educating viewers on how to save on calories, cost and time when preparing foods.  Caroline's scones fell under the calorie-saving category; her recipe cuts the calorie count in half.  The scones are only a little more than 300 calories a serving, half as many as usual, because she uses healthy ingredient swaps.

"We just wanted to tell you we made your chocolate chip scones on the show, and they were delicious!" said Chew host Clinton Kelly to Caroline in a surprise phone call during Wednesday's episode.  

You can check out Caroline's full recipe below.  To keep up with other healthy and delicious recipes she makes, follow her on Instagram.  

Healthy Chocolate Chip Scones

Yields: 6 generously sized treats
Calories: Approximately 325 a scone

Ingredients:
3/4 cup flour (I use half white, half whole wheat)
1/3 cup oat bran
1/4 cup crushed almonds
1 tsp. Baking powder
1/2 tsp. Baking soda
Pinch of cinnamon
1/3 cup non-fat Greek yogurt (Caroline uses vanilla; plain is fine)
1/2 tsp. Vanilla
3 tbs. heart healthy margarine, melted and cooled
1 egg, yolk and white separated
1/4 cup applesauce
8 pureed dates
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
2/3 cup dark chocolate chips
1 tbs. almond milk

Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Whisk all dry ingredients (flour, oat bran, almonds, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon) together in medium sized bowl.
3. Whisk the following wet ingredients together in a small bowl: Greek yogurt, vanilla, melted butter, egg white, applesauce
4. With an electric mixer, combine wet ingredients with dry ingredients.  Also add pureed dates.  Mix batter until dates are fully combined.
5. Fold in pumpkin seeds, then chocolate chips.
6. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.  
7. Scoop heaping 1/4 cup portions of batter onto parchment paper.  Place in freezer for 5 minutes.
8. In small bowl, beat egg yolk and almond milk.
9. Remove scones from freezer and paint lightly to moderately with egg wash.
10. Bake 16-22 minutes.  My oven likes 18 minutes 
11. Enjoy!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.