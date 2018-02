(WKOW) -- Some Toyota and Lexus owners will be notified in late March about whether their vehicles are being recalled.

The recall is for 2016 Toyota Prius and Lexus RX models and 2015 and 2016 Lexus NX models. Toyota says the vehicles have air bag systems where an open circuit could be created over time and eventually the airbags may not deploy.

Toyota will be sending notifications in the mail.

Once you are notified a Toyota or Lexus dealership will replace the necessary sensor for free.