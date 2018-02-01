Sears lays off 220 corporate employees

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WKOW) -- Hundreds of employees at Sears no longer have jobs.

The retailer announced it's laying off 220 people from corporate, effective immediately. Most of these employees worked at Sears' headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The company has been struggling with slumping sales.

Sears also sent a notice to the Illinois government that more layoffs are on the way. The company said it expects to cut about 150 more employees in April.