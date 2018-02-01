What's Going Around: Symptoms of cold & flu

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Influenza continues to be a problem in Wisconsin. But it's hard to tell whether you have the flu or an upper respiratory infection, commonly called a cold.

Dr. Robert Cates with Monroe Clinic in Brodhead shared an easy guide that may help you differentiate between the two. The Centers for Disease Control says if your illness comes on quickly, it could be the flu. A cold is more gradual. If you have a fever, it may be the flu. With colds, you don't normally have a fever.

Body aches and headache are common with the flu. You may be slightly achy with a cold, but not much. Chills are fairly common with the flu, not a cold.

The CDC says you can have fatigue and weakness with both, but more so with the flu. Sneezing, stuffy nose and sore throat are common with a cold. You can sometimes have those with the flu.

Dr. Cates says if you have either, stay home and avoid other people. If you have a fever, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone. If you are still taking medicine to reduce your fever, that doesn't count.

Dr. Cates says you don't necessarily need to see a doctor, even with the flu. But if you feel worried about your symptoms or have other health problems in addition, call your health care provider.