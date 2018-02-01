Stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle found under snow in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a Williamson Street resident called them after finding a gun in an area behind her home and near the Capital City Trail.

The officer who responded found an AR-15 rifle with a scope that appeared to have been there for some time. It had been covered with snow and leaves and the witness told police city crews recently cleared some brush from the area, which could be why the gun was not observed earlier.

The investigating officer learned the gun was stolen from a car parked on Union St. last September when the car's owner had accidentally left a window partially open. The theft was one of several that prompted Madison police to launch its #NightlyLockup campaign.