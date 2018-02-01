Police believe Janesville, Oregon gun store burglaries connected

No guns were stolen during a burglary at CTR Firearms in Janesville because the weapons were locked up overnight

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The two gun shop burglaries that authorities investigated Wednesday likely are related.

Janesville police tell 27 News local law enforcement has determined at least two of three gun store burglaries in southern Wisconsin this week are connected, following a meeting of several police agencies about the crimes Thursday morning.

Janesville Police Lt. Terrance Sheridan tells 27 News investigators think the break-ins at Max Creek Outdoors in the village of Oregon and CTR Firearms in Janesville are connected, and they have not ruled out the possibility those two are also connected to Monday night's break-in and burglary at Armageddon Supplies in Rock County, although they say that's unlikely. Sheridan says surveillance video of suspects in the victimized stores linked the two crimes in the separate communities. Sheridan says gun store burglaries in Oconomowoc and Milwaukee are also being looked at by the police group.

Burglars got seven handguns in the Armageddon burglary, and they took 17 guns and a silencer during the Tuesday night burglary at Max Creek. No guns, only cash was taken at the early Wednesday morning burglary at CTR. The owner of the store says he keeps his guns locked in a vault to thwart such burglary attempts.



Police officers visited another gun store in Milton to warn of the potential for more, similar crimes. "The police department stopped in," Thunder Shooting Supplies owner Reno Garthwaite says. "They seem to be doing extra patrols in the are, so that feels good."