Four people in a stolen car crash on the Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) - Four people driving a stolen car from Fitchburg were detained after hitting another vehicle before crashing into a median on the Beltline Thursday morning.

Fitchburg police reported the car stolen before it was spotted in the area of Valley Stream Drive by Madison Police. A sergeant from MPD pursued the car.

Just before the car entered the highway, it sideswiped another vehicle before crashing into a median.

Airbags deployed but there were no serious injuries.

The driver and three passengers are currently being questioned by police.