13 cars stolen in Janesville in past two months

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - A slew of car thefts has Janesville police warning residents to lock their cars.

According to the Janesville Police Department, 10 out of the 13 stolen cars had keys left inside. Even more concerning, in six of these incidents, the car was left running and unattended.

Janesville police have 5 tips to prevent car thefts:

1. Lock your car. Many thefts happen to unlocked vehicles. The goal is to make your car less desirable, and so a locked door is a simple deterrent.

2. Never leave your car running unattended and always take your keys with you. Otherwise, you're inviting thieves to drive off with your vehicle.

3. Keep windows closed when you park. A slender arm or clothes hanger can reach in through even the most narrow opening to unlock the door.

4. Don't store valuables or expensive electronics in plain sight. You're creating unnecessary temptation by leaving your valuables visible, so take portable devices with you.

5. Park in a well lit, public place when running errands and at home. Also, a car will be safer in a garage than in a driveway or at a curb.



Madison Police officials say 57 vehicles were stolen in January, a 72% increase over January 2017. Officials say nearly three-fourths of last months rip-offs involved idling cars.