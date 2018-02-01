Committee vote on Walker welfare bills delayed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Committee vote on Walker welfare bills delayed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin Assembly committee has delayed a vote on 10 welfare overhaul bills proposed by Gov. Scott Walker so changes can be considered.

Assembly Public Benefit Reform Committee chairman Rep. Scott Krug says he expects to make "tweaks" to the bills in reaction to public testimony on the measures.

The committee held a hearing Wednesday on the proposals and originally planned to vote on them Thursday.

But Krug says instead he hopes to hold a committee vote on Tuesday to make them available for the full Assembly to pass later this month.

The bills would increase work requirements from 20 to 30 hours a week for able-bodied adults on food stamps. The work requirement would also be imposed on parents with school-aged children for the first time.

