Rodgers wants to play as long as Brady

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play into his 40s like Tom Brady, but he might have to leave Green Bay to do that.

The 34-year-old acknowledged that he may have to play for another team like Brett Favre did at the end of his Hall-of-Fame career.

Rodgers said he doesn't think Favre ever fathomed leaving Green Bay before the Packers dealt him in 2008 to the Jets to make room for Rodgers. Favre finished his career in Minnesota.

Rodgers told The Associated Press: "I think you have to be humble enough to realize if it could happen to Brett, it can happen to you."