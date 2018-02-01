Gov. Walker discusses rural economic development at WEDA conference

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker focused on rural jobs Thursday at the Wisconsin Economic Development Association Governor's Conference.

Walker is proposing putting $50 million dollars towards the creation of a rural economic development fund. He says the money would help small businesses and assist in job training in rural areas.

"One of the biggest things I hear from people across the state is, 'I want to find a way for my kids or grandkids to stay here,' and obviously to do that they have to have not only a job, but a career opportunity," Walker said.

During the conference, Governor Walker also discussed his Wisconsin Workforce Agenda. Part of the initiative would use $20 million to establish a Wisconsin Career Creator Program on campuses across the state. The plan would expand dual enrollment programs and provide training and education scholarships for the Wisconsin Technical College System and an upskilling initiative.