Kids create art celebrating Black History Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- February is Black History Month, aND the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is doing something special to celebrate.

In January, kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs created original artwork in recognition of influential African-Americans, including business people, sports figures, historical figures, and celebrities.

"You've got your Martin Luther Kings, you've got your Rosa Parks, your Coretta Scott King, but there are other people they were able to research that they never knew anything about before," said Tommy Walls Senior Director of Programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. "It was great because it came from our Boys and Girls Club members."

The creations are now on display at local U.S. Cellular stores. They'll stay up until February 28.

From now until then, you can visit the stores to vote for your favorite piece of artwork. Three winners will be chosen based on voting results and will be announced in March.

The winners will receive cash prizes. 1st place wins $250, 2nd place wins $150, and 3rd place wins $100.

To vote, visit U.S. Cellular locations at