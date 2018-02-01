Walker open to gas tax increase to access federal money - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker open to gas tax increase to access federal money

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says he is open to raising Wisconsin's gas tax to access federal infrastructure money, a position that comes after he refused to raise the tax last year.
Walker said Thursday his position has not changed. He says any gas tax increase would have to be offset with savings elsewhere so the overall tax burden would not go up.
Walker last year told lawmakers he would not sign a budget that raised gas taxes.
On Wednesday President Donald Trump called for Congress to spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure across the country. Walker says he hopes a "sizeable package" is approved and "we're willing to invest to obtain those dollars."
But Walker says the federal government should provide about 80 percent of the money, with the state contributing 20 percent.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.