Walker open to gas tax increase to access federal money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says he is open to raising Wisconsin's gas tax to access federal infrastructure money, a position that comes after he refused to raise the tax last year.

Walker said Thursday his position has not changed. He says any gas tax increase would have to be offset with savings elsewhere so the overall tax burden would not go up.

Walker last year told lawmakers he would not sign a budget that raised gas taxes.

On Wednesday President Donald Trump called for Congress to spend $1.5 trillion on infrastructure across the country. Walker says he hopes a "sizeable package" is approved and "we're willing to invest to obtain those dollars."

But Walker says the federal government should provide about 80 percent of the money, with the state contributing 20 percent.