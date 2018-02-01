New Boys and Girls Club dental clinic opens in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Young people in the Dane County area will soon have help in saving their smiles.



The free dental clinic is located inside the Allied Drive Boys and Girls Club location. The dream took five years to become reality thanks to a grant and collaboration with More Smiles Wisconsin.



"We are going to be able to help so many young people and families," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. "This community has been planning the opening of this for almost 5 years and the people standing behind me were very very instrumental in making this happen."



Delta Dental donated $160,000 to help make the clinic possible.