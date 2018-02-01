Woman makes dramatic escape from armed robber

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A woman who was held at gunpoint by a man robbing her home says she thought she was going to die.

Now, she's talking about the dramatic move she made to get away.

Dawn Baker of Green Bay says she came home Monday to find 17 year old Dylan Wilber armed and ransacking her home.

She says Wilber was mad at her son, so he decided to rob the Baker's home.

Baker says she offered to drive him to the bank so she could give him cash.

About a mile into the drive, Baker says she drove by a cop, made a quick u-turn and ran out of the vehicle.

"I'm like, 'he has a gun! He's gonna shoot me! He has a gun!' Guys in a pickup truck behind the the police officer got out and started chasing the suspect. Two random guys. He could've turned around and shot them. And it was just a crazy scene," she told WBAY.

Authorities say Wilber also ran and hid inside a boat nearby.

Police arrested him the next day.