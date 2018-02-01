Butler scores 28 as Timberwolves beat Bucks 108-89

Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
