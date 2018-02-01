Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.More >>
High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state on Feb. 1.More >>
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his NBA-best 46th double-double, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-89 on Thursday night.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play into his 40s like Tom Brady, but he might have to leave Green Bay to do that. The 34-year-old acknowledged that he may have to play for another team like Brett Favre did at the end of his Hall-of-Fame career. Rodgers said he doesn't think Favre ever fathomed leaving Green Bay before the Packers dealt him in 2008 to the Jets to make room for Rodgers. Favre finished his career in Minnesota.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to limit forward Jabari Parker to about 15 minutes in his first game back from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for the past year.More >>
With the Super Bowl right around the corner, fans are looking forward to the intensity of the biggest annual event in American sports. However as former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre explains, that intensity comes at a cost to players' health.More >>
Reliever Matt Albers has finalized a $5 million, two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who adding a veteran right-hander to help set up for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Super Bowl Opening Night festivities can be a surreal experience for any player. Thousands of media members descended upon the Patriots and Eagles to ask a barrage of questions. Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen was asked if he felt like his football career had come full-circle.More >>
James Palmer Jr. scored 28 points and keyed a second-half comeback, as Nebraska rallied for a 74-63 victory over Wisconsin on Monday night. The Cornhuskers trailed by double digits midway through the second half but held the Badgers to just eight points over the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to three games.More >>
Champaign, IL - The Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon, 70-61, in Champaign, Illinois.More >>
