High school scores from Feb. 1

MADISON (AP) -

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Arcadia 52, Westby 37
   Bangor 81, Necedah 61
   Baraboo 64, Poynette 62
   Big Foot 63, Jefferson 57
   Cashton 60, Wonewoc-Center 53
   Catholic Central 56, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45
   Coleman 75, Lena 29
   Coulee Christian-Providence 62, Weston 39
   Crivitz 85, Oneida Nation 58
   Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 68, Superior 52
   East Troy 80, Clinton 66
   Eau Claire North 51, Hudson 49
   Edgerton 57, Whitewater 52
   Elkhorn Area 61, Badger 45
   Freedom 67, Fox Valley Lutheran 37
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 98, Viroqua 27
   Homestead 62, West Bend East 56
   La Crosse Central 73, Holmen 44
   Little Chute 80, Luxemburg-Casco 43
   McFarland 62, Evansville 55
   Menomonie 53, River Falls 52
   Monona Grove 62, Westfield Area 35
   New London 79, Menasha 50
   Oconomowoc 56, Watertown 33
   Onalaska 66, Aquinas 46
   Rice Lake 78, Chippewa Falls 67
   Royall 69, Hillsboro 46
   Seneca 76, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 32
   Seymour 50, Shawano Comm. 49
   Sheboygan Lutheran 74, Manitowoc Lutheran 69
   Shiocton 75, Bonduel 60
   St. Mary Catholic 91, Mishicot 61
   Suring 58, Saint Thomas Aquinas 45
   Tomah 66, Black River Falls 51
   Turner 92, Brodhead 63
   Union Grove 77, Wilmot Union 61
   University Lake/Trinity 63, Tenor/Veritas 43
   Wausaukee 52, Gillett 35
   Wayland Academy 60, Oakfield 37
   Wrightstown 80, Clintonville 36
   Xavier 92, West De Pere 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Albany 60, Monticello 39
   Almond-Bancroft 50, Pittsville 35
   Amery 49, New Richmond 36
   Argyle 68, Pecatonica 14
   Belmont 45, Cassville 36
   Berlin 55, Ripon 40
   Black Hawk 55, Barneveld 20
   Blair-Taylor 72, Gilmanton 33
   Burlington 46, Waterford 36
   Cloquet, Minn. 53, Ashland 31
   Cochrane-Fountain City 59, Lincoln 48
   Colby 52, Neillsville 44
   Colfax 67, Elmwood/Plum City 36
   Cuba City 66, Boscobel 34
   Darlington 64, Fennimore 34
   Deerfield 44, Parkview 39
   Durand 58, Mondovi 28
   Eleva-Strum 86, Whitehall 40
   Fall Creek 55, Cadott 37
   Fall River 46, Markesan 38
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Westby 34
   Gilman 69, Columbus Catholic 50
   Horicon 58, Wayland Academy 26
   Hurley 56, Mellen 45
   Independence 60, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 35
   Janesville Parker 47, Janesville Craig 37
   Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Kewaskum 13
   La Farge 57, De Soto 28
   Laconia 47, St. Marys Springs 41
   Lakeside Lutheran 58, Poynette 42
   Lodi 49, Columbus 43
   Lourdes Academy 45, Central Wisconsin Christian 43
   Loyal 81, Spencer 30
   Madison East 63, Madison Memorial 57, 2OT
   Madison La Follette 75, Madison West 63
   Marathon 78, Athens 45
   Marshall 61, Wisconsin Heights 53
   McDonell Central 62, Altoona 38
   Melrose-Mindoro 73, Augusta 38
   Middleton 45, Verona Area 42
   Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 55, Milwaukee North 19
   Milwaukee Madison 47, Milwaukee Marshall 39
   Milwaukee Vincent 68, Kohler 46
   Mineral Point 70, Southwestern 32
   Newman Catholic 66, Chequamegon 37
   Northland Lutheran 47, Tigerton 35
   Notre Dame 67, Sheboygan South 26
   Osceola 56, Ellsworth 37
   Pacelli 44, Antigo 18
   Palmyra-Eagle 63, Madison Country Day 22
   Pardeeville 61, Montello 45
   Pepin/Alma 74, Turtle Lake 42
   Plymouth 49, Campbellsport 31
   Potosi 82, Benton 40
   Prescott 55, Baldwin-Woodville 39
   Randolph 47, Cambria-Friesland 28
   Random Lake 47, Living Word Lutheran 44
   Regis 74, Stanley-Boyd 53
   Rio 42, Princeton/Green Lake 39
   River Ridge 48, Shullsburg 45
   Shawano Comm. 60, Bonduel 44
   Sheboygan Falls 62, New Holstein 47
   Sun Prairie 70, Beloit Memorial 25
   Tri-County 52, Wild Rose 34
   University School 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 5
   Valders 51, Kiel 41
   Waterloo 51, New Glarus 41
   Watertown Luther Prep 43, Lake Mills 40
   Waupun 48, Winneconne 42
   Williams Bay 48, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 37
   Wrightstown 91, Luxemburg-Casco 82

BOYS HOCKEY
   Antigo 1, Northland Pines 0
   Chippewa Falls 5, River Falls 1
   D.C. Everest 5, Marshfield 0
   Duluth East, Minn. 7, Superior 0
   Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 2
   Hudson 5, Rice Lake 2
   Lakeland 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3
   Madison Memorial 6, Middleton 1
   Madison West 11, LaFollette / East 0
   Mosinee 5, Medford Area 0
   New Richmond 5, Baldwin-Woodville 2
   Sun Prairie 5, Beloit Memorial 1
   University School of Milwaukee 4, Marquette University 2
   Verona Area 4, Janesville 1
   Wausau West 7, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2
   West Salem/Bangor 6, Avalanche 1
   Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 4, Baraboo/Portage 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
   Black River Falls 4, Onalaska 1
   Brookfield 6, Appleton United 5, OT
   Lakeland/Tomahawk 3, Northern Edge 0
   Lakeshore Lightning 5, Arrowhead 4
   Warbirds 6, USM 1

