Flu partly to blame for Grant County father's death

It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Four people driving a stolen Fitchburg car hit another vehicle before crashing into the median on the Beltline.More >>
A woman is dead after an overnight crash in the Town of Blue Mounds.More >>
Influenza continues to be a problem in Wisconsin. But it's hard to tell whether you have the flu or an upper respiratory infection, commonly called a cold.More >>
Janesville police tell 27 News local law enforcement has determined at least two of three gun store burglaries in southern Wisconsin this week are connected, following a meeting of several police agencies about the crimes Thursday morning.More >>
Young people in the Dane County area will soon have help in saving their smiles. The free dental clinic is located inside the Allied Drive Boys and Girls Club location.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker says he is open to raising Wisconsin's gas tax to access federal infrastructure money, a position that comes after he refused to raise the tax last year.More >>
February is Black History Month, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is doing something special to celebrate.More >>
Madison police say a Williamson Street resident called them after finding a gun in an area behind her home and near the Capital City Trail.More >>
Caroline's original recipe for lightened up chocolate chip scones was made in a segment where the hosts were educating viewers on how to save on calories, cost and time when preparing foods.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a sandwich restaurant overnight.More >>
Police are looking for someone who shot into a home from the street, nearly hitting the man inside.More >>
A year ago, through the eyes of Dane County's youngest, 27 News took you into the lives of the invisible population, hundreds of kids living in limbo in motels.More >>
